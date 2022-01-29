Kuai Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 312.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $932,909.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108821 BTC.

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

