Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in January

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,400 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 3,085,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KUASF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of KUASF opened at $8.51 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

