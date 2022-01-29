KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00109073 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.