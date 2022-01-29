KUN Hits Market Cap of $52,214.74 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $26.11 or 0.00068534 BTC on major exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $52,214.74 and $823.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

