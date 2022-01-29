Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,099.45 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $122,099.45 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002441 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

