Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.95

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €22.95 ($26.08) and traded as high as €24.34 ($27.66). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.26 ($27.57), with a volume of 82,178 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.95.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.