Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Down 51.6% in January

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $951.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.