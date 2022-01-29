Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

