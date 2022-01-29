Lambda (LAMB) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $800,589.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00108399 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

