Lanceria Market Cap Tops $2.76 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $34,549.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049443 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.81 or 0.06840014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.89 or 0.99724682 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

