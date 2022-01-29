Land Securities Group’s (LAND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 900 ($12.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.13) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 782.14 ($10.55).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 786.40 ($10.61). 3,100,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 764.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 725.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -20.59. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 604.40 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($11.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($434,413.94).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

