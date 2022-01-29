Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.49.

LTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the third quarter worth $125,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. Latch has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

