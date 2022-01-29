Lattice Token Market Cap Tops $18.46 Million (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Lattice Token has a market cap of $18.46 million and $322,658.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lattice Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using U.S. dollars.

