Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LVTX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.
Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
LVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.
About Lava Therapeutics B.V.
Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.
