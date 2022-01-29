Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

