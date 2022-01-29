Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,248 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Lazard worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.