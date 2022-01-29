LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%.

LCNB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. 4,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,592. LCNB has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth $442,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

