Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,311 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.86% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lefteris Acquisition by 4.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 26.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $4,832,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lefteris Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

LFTR stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.