LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

