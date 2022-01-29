Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $21.46 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.8222 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

