Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $707,416.71 and $588.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,552.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.93 or 0.06806185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00289419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.84 or 0.00780335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00066400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00400717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00240664 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

