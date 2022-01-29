Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,403 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for approximately 6.2% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.14% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

