LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.39. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. SVB Leerink increased their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

LHCG opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.