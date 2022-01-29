LHT (LHT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. LHT has a market capitalization of $100,385.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013910 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 77.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

