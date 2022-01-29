Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $267.84

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.84 and traded as low as $232.98. Li Ning shares last traded at $234.35, with a volume of 5,745 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNNGY shares. KGI Securities lowered shares of Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.75.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

