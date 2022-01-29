Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,986,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 424,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,308. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

