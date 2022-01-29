Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $1.68 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00004417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $5.08 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.