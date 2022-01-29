Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $140,315.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.61 or 0.00290552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002112 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

