Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of Lightspeed POS worth $79,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.