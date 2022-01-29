Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report $143.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $57.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $533.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $707.13 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $128.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -55.54.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

