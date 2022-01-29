Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$116.56.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE LSPD opened at C$36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of -19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$96.42. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$33.19 and a 12-month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

