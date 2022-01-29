LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $92,173.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,080,182,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,182,180 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

