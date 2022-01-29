Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $42,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.26.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

