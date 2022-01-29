Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Lindsay worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.