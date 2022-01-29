Linear Price Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $82.27 million and $30.84 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00108821 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252,574,955 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

