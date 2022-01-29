Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 536,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 139.8% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 368,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 9.3% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $987,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

