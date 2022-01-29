Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Liquidity Services worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $649.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $510,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.