Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Reaches $208.51 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $208.51 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00026260 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

