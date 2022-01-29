LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of LivaNova worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,197,000 after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

