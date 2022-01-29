LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of LiveRamp worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

