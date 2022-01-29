LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 280,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LKQ worth $49,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,407,000 after acquiring an additional 163,265 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.