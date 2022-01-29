Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.79

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.79 and traded as high as C$98.10. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$98.04, with a volume of 381,814 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.80.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The stock has a market cap of C$32.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.9800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total value of C$1,549,999.03. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.15, for a total transaction of C$490,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at C$577,541.67. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.