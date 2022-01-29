Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0429 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $986,136.92 and approximately $356,406.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 168.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,088,418 coins and its circulating supply is 23,012,991 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

