LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $659,231.22 and approximately $1,952.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00260045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.55 or 0.01121366 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

