LOCGame Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,484.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, LOCGame has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $193,484.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

