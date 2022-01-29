Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $80,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $393.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.