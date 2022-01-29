Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 33.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

