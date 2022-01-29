Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Up 128.3% in January

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the December 31st total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS LRENY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,636. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.