Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,165.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.82 or 0.06822486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00291117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.00784852 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00405071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.39 or 0.00242074 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

