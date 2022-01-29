Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $62.46 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Loom Network has a market cap of $62.46 million and $6.41 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0625 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

