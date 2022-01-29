Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.